Perriman was held without a catch on just one target in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Perriman's nightmarish start to the season continued Sunday as he went without a catch for the second consecutive week. He played just 60 percent of the offensive snaps, and his lone target marked a new season-low. Baltimore's passing game has been stagnant at best this season, and Perriman is clearly below the likes of Jeremy Maclin, Benjamin Watson and Mike Wallace in the receiving pecking order. There's no guarantee that things will get turned around anytime soon.