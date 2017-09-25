Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Held without reception again
Perriman was held without a catch on just one target in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Perriman's nightmarish start to the season continued Sunday as he went without a catch for the second consecutive week. He played just 60 percent of the offensive snaps, and his lone target marked a new season-low. Baltimore's passing game has been stagnant at best this season, and Perriman is clearly below the likes of Jeremy Maclin, Benjamin Watson and Mike Wallace in the receiving pecking order. There's no guarantee that things will get turned around anytime soon.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Not targeted Week 2•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Underwhelms in season opener•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Practicing without limitation•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Confident about Week 1 status•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Finally back at practice•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Expected back for Week 1•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...