Perriman hauled in three of four targets for a game-high 71 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Rams.

This was as good as Perriman has looked in recent memory, but it's worth noting that he didn't see the field until the second half. The highlight of his night was a 32-yard touchdown grab where he made an impressive adjustment in the end zone. He still has his work cut out for him in terms of making the 53-man roster, but his main competitors -- Jordan Lasley and Tim White -- were either quiet or injured Thursday, so Perriman certainly gained some ground with his performance.