Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Impresses against Rams
Perriman hauled in three of four targets for a game-high 71 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Rams.
This was as good as Perriman has looked in recent memory, but it's worth noting that he didn't see the field until the second half. The highlight of his night was a 32-yard touchdown grab where he made an impressive adjustment in the end zone. He still has his work cut out for him in terms of making the 53-man roster, but his main competitors -- Jordan Lasley and Tim White -- were either quiet or injured Thursday, so Perriman certainly gained some ground with his performance.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: At fault for interception•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Roster bonus picked up•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to have fifth-year option exercised•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Difficult third season•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unexpected scratch Sunday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Healthy scratch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...