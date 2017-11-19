Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Inactive Sunday
Perriman is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
He's a healthy scratch, so it remains to be seen if Perriman's demotion extends beyond Week 11. On Sunday at least, Michael Campanaro is a candidate for added wideout reps, working behind starters Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Demotion likely on tap•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Catches three passes against Titans•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: No catches in return•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Active against Dolphins•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Listed as limited Tuesday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...