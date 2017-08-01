Perriman left Tuesday's practice early after his hamstring tightened up, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Speaking just a few minutes after the incident occurred, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the injury doesn't appear serious. Perriman has no real competition for the No. 3 wideout job, but any missed practice time will hurt his chances of making a push to take away snaps and targets from Mike Wallace and/or Jeremy Maclin. The Ravens figure to heavily rely on three-wide formations this season, after losing fullback Kyle Juszczyk in free agency and then dealing with an onslaught of injuries and suspensions at tight end. Perriman figures to play more than half of the team's offensive snaps even if he doesn't get much playing time in two-wide formations.