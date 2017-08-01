Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Leaves practice with tight hammy
Perriman left Tuesday's practice early after his hamstring tightened up, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Speaking just a few minutes after the incident occurred, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the injury doesn't appear serious. Perriman has no real competition for the No. 3 wideout job, but any missed practice time will hurt his chances of making a push to take away snaps and targets from Mike Wallace and/or Jeremy Maclin. The Ravens figure to heavily rely on three-wide formations this season, after losing fullback Kyle Juszczyk in free agency and then dealing with an onslaught of injuries and suspensions at tight end. Perriman figures to play more than half of the team's offensive snaps even if he doesn't get much playing time in two-wide formations.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Improving throughout offseason but remains No. 3 wideout•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Strong showing in OTAs•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Ready to make most of opportunity•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Harbaugh confident in 2017 upside•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Garners praise from Harbaugh•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Targeted eight times in losing effort•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....