Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Listed as limited Tuesday
Perriman (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun, Perriman remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, so his involvement in practice this week, while a positive step, won't have much bearing on his status for Thursday's game against the Dolphins. Instead, Perriman's ability to pass through all phases of the protocol -- including receiving clearance from an independent neurologist to suit up -- will ultimately dictate whether or not he suits up in Week 8.
