Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Misses practice with knee injury
Perriman (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
While there hasn't been any suggestion of a major injury, Perriman does have a worrisome history of knee ailments. He's yet to have any luck in his role as Baltimore's No. 3 receiver, catching just four passes for 26 yards on 15 targets. It'll be tough for the team to justify keeping him in the role if his efficiency doesn't improve soon.
