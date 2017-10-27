Perriman was held without a catch on two targets in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.

Joe Flacco's concussion certainly changed Baltimore's offensive philosophy Thursday, but Perriman seeing just two targets is still discouraging for the third-year wideout. Furthermore, Perriman didn't even have Mike Wallace (concussion) to compete with for targets and yet he drew that low of a target volume on 49 snaps. Perriman has just four catches for 26 yards on 20 targets through seven games this season and hasn't seen more than four targets in any game. He's clearly a tertiary option in the Ravens' receiving corps, even when the unit as a whole isn't at full strength.