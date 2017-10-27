Ravens' Breshad Perriman: No catches in return
Perriman was held without a catch on two targets in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.
Joe Flacco's concussion certainly changed Baltimore's offensive philosophy Thursday, but Perriman seeing just two targets is still discouraging for the third-year wideout. Furthermore, Perriman didn't even have Mike Wallace (concussion) to compete with for targets and yet he drew that low of a target volume on 49 snaps. Perriman has just four catches for 26 yards on 20 targets through seven games this season and hasn't seen more than four targets in any game. He's clearly a tertiary option in the Ravens' receiving corps, even when the unit as a whole isn't at full strength.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Active against Dolphins•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Listed as limited Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Practices Monday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Sitting out Week 7•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Not at practice Thursday•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...