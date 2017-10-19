Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Not at practice Thursday
Perriman (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Perriman's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings looks cloudy at this stage, but a return to practice, in some capacity Friday, could offer a degree of hope with regard to the wideout's Week 7 playing status.
