Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Not practicing Wednesday
Perriman (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Perriman hurt his hamstring toward the end of Tuesday's practice, and while coach John Harbaugh initially said he doesn't think the injury is serious, the third-year wideout apparently will sit out for at least one day. A significant injury would mar his summer preparation for a third time in three years, as Perriman suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp as a rookie and then missed most of last year's camp with another knee injury. Zrebiec expects Perriman to be out for a while, which would be more bad news for a Baltimore offense that's heavily depending on its wideouts after already losing RB Kenneth Dixon (knee) and TE Crockett Gillmore (knee) for the entire season.
