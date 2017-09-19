Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Not targeted Week 2
Perriman was held without a catch on four targets in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Browns.
Only 12 of Joe Flacco's 34 pass attempts were directed to wide receivers, with Jeremy Maclin accounting for five and Mike Wallace drawing three. Perriman has caught just one of eight targets for five yards through two games, and while he seemingly has a long leash in his role as the No. 3 receiver, he's done nothing to make a case for more opportunities. He dropped one pass in Sunday's game and appeared to run the wrong route on another incompletion.
