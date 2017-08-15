Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Perriman (hamstring) is on schedule in his recovery and could be ready at some point during the preseason.

Considering he still hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring Aug. 1, the third-year receiver essentially can be ruled out for Thursday's preseason game in Miami. The Ravens don't have much incentive to rush Perriman back into action, as he doesn't seem to have any real competition for the No. 3 receiver role. There was some thought he might push Mike Wallace and/or Jeremy Maclin for playing time in two-wide formations, but Perriman missed out on his chance to make a case during training camp. Wallace and Maclin were healthy throughout camp and are locked in as the top two options -- in some order -- in Baltimore's passing game. Joe Flacco (back) is still absent from practice and may miss the entire preseason, but the team remains optimistic about his Week 1 availability.