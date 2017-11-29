Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Plays just 16 snaps
Perriman played 16 snaps on offense and was held without a catch on two targets in Monday's 23-16 win over the Texans.
A healthy scratch the previous week, Perriman returned to the lineup with his lowest snap count of the season. His utter lack of production -- seven catches for 54 yards on 29 targets -- essentially has forced the Ravens to insert Chris Moore as the No. 3 receiver. Perriman likely would've been demoted long ago if he weren't a recent first-round pick (2015). As is, he'll likely have to fight for a roster spot in training camp next year, assuming he's still with the team.
