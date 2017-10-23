Perriman (concussion) participated in Monday's walk-through practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

A non-participant in all three official sessions last week due to a concussion, Perriman's appearance Monday could be a sign that a return is possible by Thursday evening's kickoff against the Dolphins. No matter, the next two days of drills will go a long way to determining his potential to play.

