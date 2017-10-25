Perriman (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Perriman returned to full practice participation Wednesday, suggesting he has a better shot of playing than either Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) or Mike Wallace (concussion). While the 2015 first-round pick theoretically could operate as quarterback Joe Flacco's top wideout in Week 8, there's nothing to this point in his career that suggests he's likely to take advantage of the opportunity. Perriman has caught only four of 18 targets for 26 yards this season, despite logging 226 offensive snaps. Playing time simply hasn't led to production.