Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Recovering from concussion
Perriman (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Perriman took a huge hit in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears and was down on the field for quite some time. While recovery from concussions is unpredictable, it nonetheless would be a minor surprise if he's ready for Sunday's game in Minnesota. An absence would free up the No. 3 role for Michael Campanaro, assuming Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) is back. Should Maclin and Perriman both end up sitting, Chris Moore would need to handle a significant role for the second straight week.
