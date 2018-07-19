The Ravens intend to pick up Perriman's $649,485 roster bonus for 2018 on Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens declined Perriman's fifth-year option for 2019 in the spring, but they will at least give the 2015 first-round pick a chance to fight for a roster spot in training camp during the upcoming campaign. After the 24-year-old battled injuries and struggling mightily to produce when on the field through his first three NFL seasons, it was far from guaranteed that the Ravens would extend Perriman another opportunity to prove his worth. With Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead locked in as the top three wideouts on the depth chart heading into training camp, Perriman will be competing with a number of receivers for two or three spots.