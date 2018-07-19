Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Roster bonus picked up
The Ravens intend to pick up Perriman's $649,485 roster bonus for 2018 on Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The Ravens declined Perriman's fifth-year option for 2019 in the spring, but they will at least give the 2015 first-round pick a chance to fight for a roster spot in training camp during the upcoming campaign. After the 24-year-old battled injuries and struggling mightily to produce when on the field through his first three NFL seasons, it was far from guaranteed that the Ravens would extend Perriman another opportunity to prove his worth. With Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead locked in as the top three wideouts on the depth chart heading into training camp, Perriman will be competing with a number of receivers for two or three spots.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to have fifth-year option exercised•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Difficult third season•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unexpected scratch Sunday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Plays just 16 snaps Monday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Back in mix Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Travis Kelce primed for big year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce this offseason, and the Chiefs tight end is excited...
-
Ranking debate: Pick your TE
Do you wonder how you should prioritize a tight end in your draft? Are the Big Three worth...
-
Regression nuggets for TE, DST and K
Heath Cummings looks for likely regression at tight end, kicker and DST, with O.J. Howard sticking...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Analyzing our latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the first round in our latest non-PPR mock draft and breaks down some...
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...