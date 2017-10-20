Perriman (concussion) is listed as out for the Ravens' game Sunday against the Vikings.

Perriman was held out for all three of the Ravens' practices and remains in the concussion protocol, so he never seemed to have a realistic shot of suiting up Sunday. In addition to Perriman's absence, fellow wideouts Chris Matthews (doubtful, thigh), Mike Wallace (questionable, back) and Jeremy Maclin (questionable, shoulder) could also be sidelined, potentially leaving the Ravens with a shortage of pass-catching options.