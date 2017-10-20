Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Sitting out Week 7
Perriman (concussion) is listed as out for the Ravens' game Sunday against the Vikings.
Perriman was held out for all three of the Ravens' practices and remains in the concussion protocol, so he never seemed to have a realistic shot of suiting up Sunday. In addition to Perriman's absence, fellow wideouts Chris Matthews (doubtful, thigh), Mike Wallace (questionable, back) and Jeremy Maclin (questionable, shoulder) could also be sidelined, potentially leaving the Ravens with a shortage of pass-catching options.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Not at practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Recovering from concussion•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Exits with concussion•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Expected to start in place of Maclin on Sunday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Technically listed as questionable•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...