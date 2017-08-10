Play

Perriman (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins, Garrett Downing of the team's official site reports.

The third-year wideout has missed several practices as a result of a hamstring injury, which makes him highly unlikely to take the field Thursday. The Ravens will continue to treat Perriman with caution as they expect him to have a starting role in the offense this season, so they won't risk him aggravating the injury in an exhibition. Look for more updates on Perriman when the team returns to practice.

