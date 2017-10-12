Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Submits full practice Thursday
Perriman (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Perriman's status for the Ravens' Week 6 matchup with the Bears appeared somewhat murky after he was unable to practice Wednesday, but his full involvement a day later suggests he won't be forced to miss any time. The second-year wideout has been serving as the Ravens' No. 3 wideout this season, but has been unable to deliver much fantasy utility in that role. Through five games, Perriman has reeled in just four of 16 targets for 26 yards and no scores.
