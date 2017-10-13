Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Technically listed as questionable
Perriman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Perriman missed practice Wednesday but returned as a full participant Thursday and Friday. He should be fine for Sunday's game, but there's no reason to expect any type of production, given that he's caught just four of 16 targets five games. No other wideout in the league has done so little (26 yards) with so many snaps (206).
