Perriman was targeted four times Sunday against the Bengals, finishing the day with one reception for five yards.

Perriman tied Jeremy Maclin for the team lead in targets on a day where Baltimore threw just 17 times. However, unlike Maclin, Perriman was unable to take advantage of his opportunities as he caught just one of four passes thrown his way for a minimal gain. Still, the fact that Perriman tied for the team lead in targets is a silver lining on an otherwise underwhelming outing. He figures to start seeing a higher target volume as quarterback Joe Flacco rounds into regular season form.