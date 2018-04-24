Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to have fifth-year option exercised
Perriman is not expected to have his fifth-year option picked up by the Ravens on May 5, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The former first-round pick is at a crossroads with the team that spent the 26th overall selection on him in 2015. According to Hensley, Perriman is due a significant bonus early in training camp. If the Ravens decide to go in a different direction, they can either trade or release him. Perriman had a disastrous 2017 campaign in which he caught just 10 of 35 targets for 77 yards and zero touchdowns and was surpassed by the likes of Chris Moore and even Michael Campanaro by season's end. Baltimore's offseason activity that included adding three proven receivers shows that the team is not counting on Perriman being a major contributor this fall. And considering the team can save $1.6 million in cap room by cutting Perriman after June 1, there's at least a chance he won't be on the roster at all come Week 1.
