Perriman is getting a look as a gunner on special teams, Kyle Andrews of the Ravens' official website reports.

The Ravens are pulling out all the stops to give their 2015 first-round pick a shot at sticking on the 53-man roster. Perriman is unlikely to land any higher than fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver, but he's at least making an argument to stay on the team with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in three preseason games. Tim White, Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott are also in the mix for the final two WR spots.