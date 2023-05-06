Walker and the Ravens have agreed to a contract.
Walker's most productive season was this past year, where he totaled 799 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions for Division 2 Shepherd University. He was named an AP first-team All American and received all conference honors as well. In addition to this, Walker served as Shepherd's long snapper in the 2021 season. With an extremely talented tight end room in Baltimore, the former first-team All American will most likely be competing for a practice squad position for the upcoming season.