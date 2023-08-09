Washington signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.
Washington's new deal will pay him $17.5 million total with $10 million guaranteed. There's also $6.3 million combined in signing and option bonuses for the 26-year-old.
