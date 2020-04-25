Ravens' Broderick Washington: Going to Charm City

The Ravens selected Washington in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

Washington is the second interior defensive lineman taken by the Ravens in this draft after losing Michael Pierce in free agency, joining fellow rookie Justin Madubuike. A Texas Tech product, Washington is a stout presence at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds with big paws (10.38-inch hands) to help him redirect offensive linemen. The production (15.5 TFL in four seasons) shows that Washington is more of a space eater than a playmaker in the middle.