Ravens' Broderick Washington: Going to Charm City
The Ravens selected Washington in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 170th overall.
Washington is the second interior defensive lineman taken by the Ravens in this draft after losing Michael Pierce in free agency, joining fellow rookie Justin Madubuike. A Texas Tech product, Washington is a stout presence at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds with big paws (10.38-inch hands) to help him redirect offensive linemen. The production (15.5 TFL in four seasons) shows that Washington is more of a space eater than a playmaker in the middle.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.