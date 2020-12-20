Washington (concussion) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
The 24-year-old missed the past two games due to the concussion but is ready to take the field in Week 15. Washington could see increased snaps with Calais Campbell (calf) inactive Sunday.
