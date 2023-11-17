Washington (coach's decision) is out for Thursday night's game against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive tackle has five starts this season after signing a three-year contract extension in the offseason, but his defensive snap rate has dropped from 52 percent to 38 percent to 33 percent over the last three weeks. Washington has 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2023.
