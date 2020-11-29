site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Moves to COVID list
Washington was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The 23-year-old is among the most recent group of players placed on the COVID-19 list following the Ravens' outbreak. Washington will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, at minimum.
