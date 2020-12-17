Washington (concussion) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Washington was sidelined for the past two games due to the concussion, but he appears on track to return in Week 15. It's still unclear is Washington is officially cleared from the league's concussion protocol, but it's a good sign he practiced in full. Once officially cleared, expect Washington to assume his usual depth role on the Ravens' defensive line.
