Washington (concussion) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Browns.
Washington will miss a second straight game, which will mainly affect the team's defensive line depth. The rookie practiced without limitations Saturday, indicating that he's nearing the end of the league's five-step concussion protocol. He stands a good chance to play next week against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Out with concussion Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Returns to active roster•
-
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Moves to COVID list•
-
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Back to work Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Dealing with illness•
-
Ravens' Broderick Washington: Going to Charm City•