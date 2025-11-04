Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Washington successfully underwent Achilles tendon surgery, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Washington landed on injured reserve in late September due to what was initially listed as an ankle injury, but it's an Achilles injury that the 2020 fifth-rounder is rehabbing from. The injury isn't a tear, and while a timetable for his recovery hasn't been shared by the Ravens, Harbaugh relayed that a return for Washington is not "imminent." John Jenkins will continue to work in an elevated role on the defensive line for as long as Washington is sidelined.