Ravens' Broderick Washington: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
The 28-year-old was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Washington has tallied four total tackles and one pass defended across the Ravens' first three games this season. In his absence, Aeneas Peebles is expected to see increased reps on Baltimore's defensive line.
