Ravens' Brynden Trawick: Dealing with arm injury
Trawick left Sunday's game versus the Cardinals with an arm injury and didn't return, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Trawick mainly plays on special teams, so his departure didn't affect the team's defense. He'll look to shake off this injury before Week 3's game versus the Chiefs.
