Trawick (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The 29-year-old appeared to be trending in the right direction after working as a limited participant Wednesday, but he'll instead be sidelined for the near future. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Trawick isn't expected to miss the entirety of the season and will be a candidate to return from injured reserve after eight weeks.

