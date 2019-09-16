Coach John Harbaugh said Trawick (arm) isn't dealing with a long-term injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It appears Trawick likely won't play Sunday versus the Chiefs. Trawick mainly works on special teams for the Ravens, so his absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic -- Chris Board is the top reserve at inside linebacker.

