Ravens' Brynden Trawick: Signs with Baltimore
Trawick signed a contract with the Ravens on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While his career spans six seasons, Trawick hasn't been much of a contributor on defense. He has, however, carved out a role with solid special teams play, so if he does manage to crack the Ravens final roster, he'll likely do so in that regard.
