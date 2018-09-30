Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Active in Week 4

Mosley (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Mosley was limited in Week 2 and sat out the Ravens' Week 3 game, so the 26-year-old could be on a snap count during Sunday's tilt against the Steelers. It's still possible that Mosley will have IDP value as the season progresses.

