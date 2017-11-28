Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Active Monday night

Mosley (ankle) is officially active for Monday's game against the Texans.

Mosley was listed as questionable after suffering the injury in last week's win over the Packers, but he won't be forced to miss Monday's game. The 25-year-old should have plenty of opportunities to pile up some tackle numbers, considering the Texans likely hope to establish their running game early.

