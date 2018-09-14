Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Avoids ligament damage

Per coach John Harbaugh, Mosley didn't suffer any ligament damage in his knee during Thursday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.

Mosley was carted to the locker room in the first quarter, but an MRI revealed he didn't sustain any structural damage, so he likely won't be sidelined long term. If Mosley's forced to miss next Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Kenny Young and Chris Board will both be in line for additional snaps at middle linebacker.