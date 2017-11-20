Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Avoids major ankle injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh suggested Monday that Mosley suffered a minor ankle sprain in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mosley suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were trying to preserve a shutout. It appears the team escaped what could've been an embarrassing incident, as there was little reason to have a player of Mosley's caliber on the field in the waning seconds. He finished the game with seven tackles and a forced fumble, bringing his season totals to 83 tackles (64 solo), one sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown. Mosley is locked in as a top IDP option, assuming he's okay to play Week 12 against the Texans.