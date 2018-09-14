Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Carted off with knee injury
Mosley was taken to the locker room on a cart in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bengals and is being evaluated for a knee injury.
Mosley landed awkwardly while decelerating after a play was over and came up limping. The linebacker has been a Pro Bowler three of the past four seasons and would be a big loss for the Ravens defense if out for a significant period of time. As long as Mosley remains off the field, Chris Board is slated to take over at middle linebacker.
