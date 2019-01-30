Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Could get franchise tag
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged Mosley is a candidate to receive the franchise tag, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The 17th overall pick from the 2014 draft has missed just three games through five seasons, piling up 579 tackles (7.5 per game), 8.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. While his playmaking skills and knowledge of the Baltimore scheme are beyond reproach, Mosley doesn't quite rank among the elite at inside linebacker, with opponents often able to exploit his coverage one-on-one against running backs and tight ends. The Ravens surely hope to reach an agreement before the start of free agency, considering the franchise tag for linebackers (approximately $15 million) is inflated by pass rushers that play outside in 3-4 schemes. Luke Kuechly is the gold standard for middle/inside linebacker contracts at $12.36 million per season, with Bobby Wagner a distant second at $10.75 million, per overthecap.com. Mosley isn't as good as either of those players, but it may not matter in a situation where he has all the leverage for negotiations.
