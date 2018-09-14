Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Doubtful to return Thursday
Mosley (knee) is doubtful to return to Thursday's contest against the Bengals due to a bone bruise.
Mosley came up gimpy after a play in the first quarter. On a positive note, initial reports suggest that no structural damage was sustained in his knee, so the injury may not be long term. As long as Mosley remains off the field, Kenny Young and Chris Board are both candidates to receive additional playing time at middle linebacker.
