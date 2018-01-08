Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Earns Pro Bowl nod with impressive 2017 season

Mosley finished his fourth professional season with 132 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, a sack, and a defensive touchdown.

The Alabama product's impressive campaign earned him Pro Bowl honors for the third time in just four seasons. His 132 tackles were one shy of his career-high, which Mosley set as a rookie in 2014. Mosley battled through some wear-and-tear as the season progressed, which cost him some of his effectiveness in coverage down the stretch, but he still produced the counting stats to be one of the top IDP options in the entire league. At just 25 years old, Mosley is showing no signs of slowing down and will enter the 2018 season as one of the safest linebacker options in IDP formats.