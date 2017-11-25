Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Earns questionable tag
Mosley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mosley injured his ankle in last Sunday's win over the Packers, but practiced fully Saturday after sitting out earlier in the week. It looks as though the 25-year-old is expected to play Monday, but Patrick Onwuasor would likely see an increased if Mosley is unable to suit up.
