Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Full practice Thursday

Mosley (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Mosley did not practice Wednesday, but barring any major setbacks, the linebacker should now be cleared to play Sunday against the Steelers. He'll provide a major boost to the Ravens' defense, as he easily leads the team in tackles with 101 (72 solo) on the season thus far.

