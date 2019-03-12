Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Getting $51 million guaranteed

Mosley is expected to sign with the Jets on a five-year, $85 million contract that includes $51 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mosley becomes the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league by a wide margin, topping recent signing Kwon Alexander (49ers) and former record holder Luke Kuechly (Panthers). The 26-year-old averaged 119.4 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.7 sacks and 1.3 in five seasons with the Ravens, earning consistent praise for his durability (three missed games) and strong work against the run. Mosley did have some issues in pass coverage the past few seasons, but he also had a hand in a number of turnovers. He should have plenty of chances to use his impressive blitzing skills as the middle linebacker in Gregg Williams' 4-3 defense.