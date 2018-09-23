Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Inactive in Week 3

Mosley (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Broncos.

Mosley's bone bruise was likely to sideline him, but there had been faint optimism he might be able to tough it out in Week 3. With that prospect no longer in play, expected Kenny Young to likely step into Mosley's role in what would have to be considered a notable downgrade for the Ravens defense as a whole.

