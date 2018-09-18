Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Knee injury is bone bruise

Mosley's knee issue appears to be a bone bruise and his status for Week 3 action remains up in the air, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Although coach John Harbaugh avoided the specifics, the Ravens coach was happy to reveal that the knee injury is merely a bone bruise. There's no timetable for a return, but Baltimore seems optimistic that Mosley will be back sooner rather than later having steered clear of any structural damage.